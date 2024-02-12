Last year, Microsoft released the Fluent 2 Design System which modernizes the design language. Alongside the new designs came a new code library for React, named Fluent UI React v9 (as there were 8 releases of the code library following the old designs). Fluent UI React v9 is significantly easier to use and more performant than previous versions, and introduces concepts that other React UI libraries should consider adopting.

One of these changes is standadizing a more traditional CSS styling approach, which allows for significantly better performance. Some developers have had trouble adjusting to this change, as it requires a different way of thinking about CSS. In this post, I’ll share some tricks for writing CSS in Fluent UI React v9.

Use slots to style child elements instead of CSS tag selectors

In Fluent UI React v9, every child element of a component is represented as a “slot”. Slots let you insert custom React elements into different sections of a component, but they also let you customize the slot itself.

Fluent UI Button Text

For example, let’s say you want to set a custom color for icon in a Button. The Button generates HTML that looks like this:

< button type = "button" class = "fui-Button myButton" > < span class = "fui-Button__icon" > < svg fill = "currentColor" > <!--Icon path goes here--> </ svg > </ span > Text </ button >

Using a tag selector (bad)

Looking at the HTML, you might think you could style the icon with the following CSS:

import { Button , makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components' ; const useStyles = makeStyles ({ myButton: { '& > span' : { color: 'red' , }, }, }); function MyButton () { const classes = useStyles (); return ( < Button className = { classes . myButton } icon = { < SomeIcon /> } > Text </ Button > ); }

This turns into CSS that looks like this:

.myButton > span { color : red ; }

It’s not very clear from the CSS that the span is the icon, and it’s not clear from the JSX that the span is the icon. This CSS is also slow, because the browser needs to check every span in the entire document to see if this rule applies to it.

Using a class name (better)

Rather than using a tag selector, you can use the .fui-Button__icon class name to style the icon. These class names are present on every element in the Fluent UI React v9 library, and they’re available as constants you can import.

import { Button , buttonClassNames , makeStyles , } from '@fluentui/react-components' ; const useStyles = makeStyles ({ myButton: { [ `& > . ${ buttonClassNames . icon } ` ]: { color: 'red' , }, }, }); function MyButton () { const classes = useStyles (); return ( < Button className = { classes . myButton } icon = { < SomeIcon /> } > Text </ Button > ); }

This turns into CSS that looks like this:

.myButton > .fui-Button__icon { color : red ; }

Now it’s clear that the CSS is applied to an icon inside of myButton . This CSS is also faster, because the browser only needs to check elements with the .fui-Button__icon class name.

Using a slot (best)

The best way to style the icon is to use a slot. Slots let you apply your own classes directly, without needing to know the class names that Fluent UI React v9 uses and without needing to write any CSS child selectors.

To use a slot, you need to pass an object to the icon prop instead of a React element. The object should have any props you want applied to the slot itself, and a children prop with the React element you want to insert into the slot.

import { Button , makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components' ; const useStyles = makeStyles ({ myButton: {}, myButtonIcon: { color: 'red' , }, }); function MyButton () { const classes = useStyles (); return ( < Button className = { classes . myButton } // apply the `myButtonIcon` class to the icon slot icon = { { className: classes . myButtonIcon , children: < SomeIcon /> } } > Text </ Button > ); }

This generates CSS that looks like this:

.myButtonIcon { color : red ; }

And generates HTML that looks like this:

< button type = "button" class = "fui-Button myButton" > < span class = "fui-Button__icon myButtonIcon" > < svg fill = "currentColor" > <!--Icon path goes here--> </ svg > </ span > Text </ button >

Notice that myButtonIcon is applied directly to the icon, and there is no need for a child selector at all.

Now it’s clear from the JSX that the myButtonIcon class is applied to the icon. Fluent UI React v9 also has other tricks behind the scenes to make this CSS even more optimized!

Icons should be styled with color instead of fill

In the above examples, I used the color property to style the icon. This is because all SVG icons provided by Fluent UI React v9 have the attribute fill="currentColor" . currentColor is a special CSS keyword that resolves to the color property of the element.

import { makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components' ; import { Checkmark20Regular } from '@fluentui/react-icons' ; const useStyles = makeStyles ({ container: { color: 'blue' , }, }); function MyIcon () { const classes = useStyles (); return ( < div className = { classes . container } > { /* The checkmark will be filled with the color blue */ } < Checkmark20Regular /> </ div > ); }

Since child elements inherit the color property from their parent, you can just set the color property on the parent element to style the icon. This also means you don’t need to worry about if an icon uses stroke instead of fill or has multiple paths.

Icon color Reset parent color: #0000ff

Avoid writing seperate CSS for RTL support

Right-to-left (RTL) support in components is important for internationalization, as some languages are read from right to left and the UI should reflect that. Historically, we’ve had to pass around props like isRTL to components, and write separate CSS for RTL support. In Fluent UI React v9, this is handled automatically for you.

Simply ensure that the <FluentProvider /> at the top level of your app has an dir prop set to "rtl" or "ltr" , and your CSS will automatically be flipped for you.

import { FluentProvider , makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components' ; const useStyles = makeStyles ({ logo: { textAlign: 'left' , marginLeft: '15px' , }, }); function App ( props ) { const classes = useStyles (); return ( < FluentProvider dir = { props . dir } > < img src = "./logo.png" className = { classes . logo } /> </ FluentProvider > ); }

When dir is set to "rtl" , CSS properties will be flipped using the rtl-css-js library.

/* When dir="rtl" */ .logo { text-align : right ; margin-right : 15px ; }

Automatic RTL flipping Reset dir: ltr

Taking advantage of all these features in Fluent UI React v9 will make your CSS cleaner, more performant, and more maintainable. If you’re interested in learning more about Fluent UI React v9, check out the component overview and official documentation!