Last year, Microsoft released the Fluent 2 Design System which modernizes the design language. Alongside the new designs came a new code library for React, named Fluent UI React v9 (as there were 8 releases of the code library following the old designs). Fluent UI React v9 is significantly easier to use and more performant than previous versions, and introduces concepts that other React UI libraries should consider adopting.
One of these changes is standadizing a more traditional CSS styling approach, which allows for significantly better performance. Some developers have had trouble adjusting to this change, as it requires a different way of thinking about CSS. In this post, I’ll share some tricks for writing CSS in Fluent UI React v9.
Use slots to style child elements instead of CSS tag selectors
In Fluent UI React v9, every child element of a component is represented as a “slot”. Slots let you insert custom React elements into different sections of a component, but they also let you customize the slot itself.
Fluent UI Button
For example, let’s say you want to set a custom color for icon in a Button. The Button generates HTML that looks like this:
<button type="button" class="fui-Button myButton">
<span class="fui-Button__icon">
<svg fill="currentColor"><!--Icon path goes here--></svg>
</span>
Text
</button>
Using a tag selector (bad)
Looking at the HTML, you might think you could style the icon with the following CSS:
import { Button, makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components';
const useStyles = makeStyles({
myButton: {
'& > span': {
color: 'red',
},
},
});
function MyButton() {
const classes = useStyles();
return (
<Button className={classes.myButton} icon={<SomeIcon />}>
Text
</Button>
);
}
This turns into CSS that looks like this:
.myButton > span {
color: red;
}
It’s not very clear from the CSS that the
span is the icon, and it’s not clear from the JSX that the
span is the icon. This CSS is also slow, because the browser needs to check every
span in the entire document to see if this rule applies to it.
Using a class name (better)
Rather than using a tag selector, you can use the
.fui-Button__icon class name to style the icon. These class names are present on every element in the Fluent UI React v9 library, and they’re available as constants you can import.
import {
Button,
buttonClassNames,
makeStyles,
} from '@fluentui/react-components';
const useStyles = makeStyles({
myButton: {
[`& > .${buttonClassNames.icon}`]: {
color: 'red',
},
},
});
function MyButton() {
const classes = useStyles();
return (
<Button className={classes.myButton} icon={<SomeIcon />}>
Text
</Button>
);
}
This turns into CSS that looks like this:
.myButton > .fui-Button__icon {
color: red;
}
Now it’s clear that the CSS is applied to an icon inside of
myButton. This CSS is also faster, because the browser only needs to check elements with the
.fui-Button__icon class name.
Using a slot (best)
The best way to style the icon is to use a slot. Slots let you apply your own classes directly, without needing to know the class names that Fluent UI React v9 uses and without needing to write any CSS child selectors.
To use a slot, you need to pass an object to the
icon prop instead of a React element. The object should have any props you want applied to the slot itself, and a
children prop with the React element you want to insert into the slot.
import { Button, makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components';
const useStyles = makeStyles({
myButton: {},
myButtonIcon: {
color: 'red',
},
});
function MyButton() {
const classes = useStyles();
return (
<Button
className={classes.myButton}
// apply the `myButtonIcon` class to the icon slot
icon={{ className: classes.myButtonIcon, children: <SomeIcon /> }}
>
Text
</Button>
);
}
This generates CSS that looks like this:
.myButtonIcon {
color: red;
}
And generates HTML that looks like this:
<button type="button" class="fui-Button myButton">
<span class="fui-Button__icon myButtonIcon">
<svg fill="currentColor"><!--Icon path goes here--></svg>
</span>
Text
</button>
Notice that
myButtonIcon is applied directly to the icon, and there is no need for a child selector at all.
Now it’s clear from the JSX that the
myButtonIcon class is applied to the icon. Fluent UI React v9 also has other tricks behind the scenes to make this CSS even more optimized!
Icons should be styled with
color instead of
fill
In the above examples, I used the
color property to style the icon. This is because all SVG icons provided by Fluent UI React v9 have the attribute
fill="currentColor".
currentColor is a special CSS keyword that resolves to the
color property of the element.
import { makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components';
import { Checkmark20Regular } from '@fluentui/react-icons';
const useStyles = makeStyles({
container: {
color: 'blue',
},
});
function MyIcon() {
const classes = useStyles();
return (
<div className={classes.container}>
{/* The checkmark will be filled with the color blue */}
<Checkmark20Regular />
</div>
);
}
Since child elements inherit the
color property from their parent, you can just set the
color property on the parent element to style the icon. This also means you don’t need to worry about if an icon uses
stroke instead of
fill or has multiple paths.
Avoid writing seperate CSS for RTL support
Right-to-left (RTL) support in components is important for internationalization, as some languages are read from right to left and the UI should reflect that. Historically, we’ve had to pass around props like
isRTL to components, and write separate CSS for RTL support. In Fluent UI React v9, this is handled automatically for you.
Simply ensure that the
<FluentProvider /> at the top level of your app has an
dir prop set to
"rtl" or
"ltr", and your CSS will automatically be flipped for you.
import { FluentProvider, makeStyles } from '@fluentui/react-components';
const useStyles = makeStyles({
logo: {
textAlign: 'left',
marginLeft: '15px',
},
});
function App(props) {
const classes = useStyles();
return (
<FluentProvider dir={props.dir}>
<img src="./logo.png" className={classes.logo} />
</FluentProvider>
);
}
When
dir is set to
"rtl", CSS properties will be flipped using the rtl-css-js library.
/* When dir="rtl" */
.logo {
text-align: right;
margin-right: 15px;
}
Taking advantage of all these features in Fluent UI React v9 will make your CSS cleaner, more performant, and more maintainable. If you’re interested in learning more about Fluent UI React v9, check out the component overview and official documentation!