Deploy a site to GitHub Pages from multiple branches using GitHub Actions

I’ve been moving many repositories over to GitHub Actions to automate deployment and testing. One of my projects uses GitHub Pages, but includes data from two different branches:
- The
mainbranch contains the bulk of the website
- The
app-challengebranch contains a second site that appears under a
/heleon/path
Using GitHub Actions, I set up the site pull from both branches before deploying. The script looks like this:
name: Deploy from two branches
on:
push:
branches: [main]
jobs:
build:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
steps:
# Checkout the `main` branch
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
# Install Node.js
- uses: actions/setup-node@v2-beta
with:
node-version: '14'
# Install npm dependencies
# (similar to npm install)
- run: npm ci
# Run code to build the site files inside the `big-island-buses` folder
- run: npm run build
# Checkout the `app-challenge` branch
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
with:
ref: app-challenge
# Put the checked out files inside the `big-island-buses/heleon` folder
path: big-island-buses/heleon
clean: false
# Delete the .git folder from `big-island-buses/heleon`
# This turns the files into a plain folder instead of a git repository
- run: rm -rf big-island-buses/heleon/.git
# Deploy the `big-island-buses` folder to GitHub Pages
- uses: peaceiris/actions-gh-pages@v3
with:
github_token: ${{ secrets.GITHUB_TOKEN }}
publish_dir: "./big-island-buses"
user_name: 'github-actions[bot]'
user_email: 'github-actions[bot]@users.noreply.github.com'
The first sequence of steps checks out the
main branch, installs Node.js and npm dependencies, then runs the build script. The files created by the build script end up in a folder named
big-island-buses.
The second sequence checks out the
app-challenge branch, and places the files inside a folder named
heleon, which is a subfolder of
big-island-buses. These files are static so they don’t have a separate build script.
However, putting one git repository inside another like this creates problems for the GitHub Pages script. Deleting the
.git folder turns the git repository into a plain folder.