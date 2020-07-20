How to use git branch aliases with Mozilla Central

I just set up Mozilla Central with a git wrapper so I can contribute to the main Gecko codebase using Git. It works great, but the default branch has an unusual name compared to what I’m used to.
> git branch
branches/default/tip
bug1602126
You can create symbolic references in Git, so that the default branch has a name you’re used to.
> git symbolic-ref refs/heads/main refs/heads/branches/default/tip
> git branch
branches/default/tip
bug1602126
main -> branches/default/tip
> git checkout main
Switched to branch 'main'
> git status
On branch branches/default/tip