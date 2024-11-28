2024 JS Rap Up

To open JSNation US 2024, Daphne asked me to help write a rap to recap the year in JavaScript news, parodying mrgrandeofficial. Here’s what I came up with (with info from Frontend Focus, TC39 meetings, and lots of web searches)!

Thanks to rappers CJ Reynolds, Daphne Oakes, Henri Helvetica, and Beau Carnes - aka Hip Hop Array!

The Script

11 months into 2024…

let’s recap Javascript once more

January

iOS gets new browser engines

Apple creates PWA tension

February

React Labs drops a big update

Transferable buffers come out the gate

March

JSR comes alive

World Wide Web turns 35

April

Node 22 gives us module require()

ESLint 9 sets configs on fire

May

React 19 enters RC

SolidStart 1 adds simplicity

June

This year’s spec is ratified

JSNation on the EU side

July

Ladybird browser enters the race

Node tries type stripping whitespace

August

rspack 1 hits 1.0

telling webpack you’re too slow

September

Tell Oracle: drop JS trademark

So we can leave ECMAScript in the dark

October

Here comes NextJS 15

Deno 2, Svelte 5 - so fresh so clean

November

Bluesky rising, Twitter’s outcast

CSS gets a logo at last

JSNation will be a blast!