2024 JS Rap Up
JavaScript highlights from 2024...as a rap!
To open JSNation US 2024, Daphne asked me to help write a rap to recap the year in JavaScript news, parodying mrgrandeofficial. Here’s what I came up with (with info from Frontend Focus, TC39 meetings, and lots of web searches)!
Thanks to rappers CJ Reynolds, Daphne Oakes, Henri Helvetica, and Beau Carnes - aka Hip Hop Array!
The Script
11 months into 2024…
let’s recap Javascript once more
January
iOS gets new browser engines
Apple creates PWA tension
February
React Labs drops a big update
Transferable buffers come out the gate
March
JSR comes alive
World Wide Web turns 35
April
Node 22 gives us module
require()
ESLint 9 sets configs on fire
May
React 19 enters RC
SolidStart 1 adds simplicity
June
This year’s spec is ratified
JSNation on the EU side
July
Ladybird browser enters the race
Node tries type stripping whitespace
August
rspack 1 hits 1.0
telling webpack you’re too slow
September
Tell Oracle: drop JS trademark
So we can leave ECMAScript in the dark
October
Here comes NextJS 15
Deno 2, Svelte 5 - so fresh so clean
November
Bluesky rising, Twitter’s outcast
CSS gets a logo at last
JSNation will be a blast!